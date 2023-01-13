Oswego Rotary Club Offers Scholarships, Awards For 2022-23 Year

OSWEGO – The Oswego Rotary Club is offering four scholarships and one award for students graduating from the Oswego City School District this year.

Applications are available electronically from the high school web site or may be requested from [email protected], or calling 315-529-0120. Completed applications must be postmarked by Friday, April 7.

The college scholarships are each $2,000 and will be paid in two checks upon successful completion of full-time study in the first and third semesters of college.

The principal criterion for the scholarships is need for financial assistance in meeting college expenses, but consideration will also be given to high school academic record, school activities, community activities, academic honors and awards, quality of a written essay, and likelihood of success in college.

The Ruth N. Mulford Career and Technical Education Award of $1,000 is to recognize the accomplishments of a graduating high school senior of the Oswego City School District who will have completed by the time of graduation a career and technical education program at Oswego County Center for Instruction, Technology, & Innovation preparing for gainful employment.

Applicable programs are advanced metal manufacturing, auto body repair, auto technology, computer coding (CISCO), construction technology, cosmetology, culinary arts, digital media, heavy equipment repair and operation, industrial electrical technology, nursing assistant, outdoor power equipment technology, public safety and justice, and welding technology.

It is anticipated that the award would be used for some work-related expense such at tools, uniforms, further education, and the like. The award is given to affirm Rotary’s appreciation of the dignity of all useful work and respect for the people engaged in all productive occupations.

The awards are supported by funds from the Oswego Rotary Club, Shineman Foundation, and Pathfinder Bank.

