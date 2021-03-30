OSWEGO – Seamus Callahan, Oswego resident and student was handpicked by his agency out of all Upstate New York to audition for a TV commercial spot.

A popular Syracuse business, Speach Candy Shoppe filmed an Easter promotion commercial Friday.

Callahan, 7, was selected for this speaking role and carried the commercial himself, a solo actor with many lines. A 7-year-old carrying a TV commercial himself is almost unheard of, according to Aaron Callahan.

Seamus Callahan has been acting for two years now, is signed with his talent agency for two years now, and has been booked for events like a Lord & Taylor Back to School Fashion Show at Destiny Mall, Syracuse and several films. He has been interviewed twice for shows and is an entertainer, model and actor. He is the grandson of Michael Callahan, and nephew to Nolan Callahan, both act in Hollywood movie films and are on IMDb.

Submitted article and photos by: Aaron Callahan

