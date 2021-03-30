Oswego Student Stars In Easter TV Commercial

March 30, 2021 Submitted article
Seamus Callahan on set with photographer Friday, March 26, 2021. Photo by Aaron Callahan.

OSWEGO – Seamus Callahan, Oswego resident and student was handpicked by his agency out of all Upstate New York to audition for a TV commercial spot.

A popular Syracuse business, Speach Candy Shoppe filmed an Easter promotion commercial Friday.

Seamus Callahan- publicity head shot March 2021 provided by Aaron Callahan.

Callahan, 7, was selected for this speaking role and carried the commercial himself, a solo actor with many lines. A 7-year-old carrying a TV commercial himself is almost unheard of, according to Aaron Callahan.

Seamus Callahan has been acting for two years now, is signed with his talent agency for two years now, and has been booked for events like a Lord & Taylor Back to School Fashion Show at Destiny Mall, Syracuse and several films. He has been interviewed twice for shows and is an entertainer, model and actor. He is the grandson of Michael Callahan, and nephew to Nolan Callahan, both act in Hollywood movie films and are on IMDb.

Submitted article and photos by: Aaron Callahan

