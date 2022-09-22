OSWEGO – The Oswego Trinity United Methodist Church (UMC) welcomes everyone to its freewill dinner on Sunday, October 2 from 4:30—5:30 p.m. or until sold out.

The menu includes meat loaf, macaroni and cheese and bread pudding. The dinner will be served downstairs (use Utica Street entrance) as eat-in only. Donations will be accepted, but never expected.

The upcoming freewill dinners will be the first Sunday of every month from 4:30—5:30 p.m. or until sold out.

The church is located at 45 East Utica Street, corner of East 4th and Utica, Oswego. For further information, please call and leave a message at (315) 343-1715 or visit https://www.facebook.com/OswegoNYTrinityUMC.

