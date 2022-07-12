Oswego Yacht Club To Host ‘Try Sailing’ Event

OSWEGO – In an effort to introduce members of the Oswego community to the sport of sailing, the Oswego Yacht Club will host two “Try Sailing” seminars at its new location at 11 W. Seneca St. (formerly the Office Tavern) in the coming weeks.

Scheduled for July 23 from 2 to 4 p.m. and August 7 from 1 to 3 p.m., the seminars will focus on sailing basics, terminology, local sailing opportunities and sailing on a budget.

Recently, long time local sailboat racer and seminar presenter Tom Doran explained, “There are wonderful sailing opportunities here in Oswego that the public may not be aware of, so we’re going to teach the basics and encourage people to give it a try.”

A social gathering at OYC will follow each seminar when attendees will be able to “network” with other local sailing enthusiasts. Additionally, attendees will be encouraged to sign up to go for a sail on a club member’s boat. These seminars are offered free of charge, but space is limited, so sign up at: [email protected]

