Outdoor Service, Picnic At United Baptist Church Of Scriba August 28

OSWEGO – The United Baptist Church of Scriba will be having their morning service outdoors in their pavilion behind the church building on Sunday August 28, at 10 a.m.

Everyone is invited to worship with us! Our Praise Band, and the group, Lost & Found, will be leading the singing. Pastor Colon Wright will be giving the morning message so prepare to be blessed! Dress is very casual.

The church will be providing tableware, drinks and hotdogs after the service. Feel free to bring a dish to pass or just come and join us for a potluck picnic lunch! There will be plenty of food for all.

A train-like ride and a few games for the kids will follow the picnic luncheon.

The church is located at 5111 State Route 104E, Oswego (next to Dahl’s Diner).

Any questions, call Carla at (315-416-6116) or check out our Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/ScribaBaptistChurch/, and message us there if there are any questions. If it would rain that day, we’ll be holding the service and meal inside the church.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...