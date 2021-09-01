OSWEGO – On August 25, Fort Stanwix National Monument Volunteers were presented the 2020 National and Regional George and Helen Hartzog Youth Group Awards for their behind-the-scenes work.

The “Digital Youth Corps” greatly assisted the park by developing virtual content needed to share park stories during the COVID-19 pandemic. The DYC consisted of youths ages 7 to 18, including Louisa Morgan, Abigail Morgan, and Ivory Roman of Rome and Sarah Westcott of Oswego.

The volunteers participating in this project worked together to create and develop virtual content for social media platforms so that visitors could experience the park at home. This included a virtual field trip for YouTube, posters and biographies on women from the American Revolution, and other assistance with social media.

“This is a remarkable achievement for our youth volunteers and the park. What is even more amazing is this was done during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Park Superintendent Kevin Wyrick, “The tremendous efforts by these fine young people, without any form of compensation, exemplifies their character. They were committed and resilient and it is gratifying to know we are in such good hands with these future stewards.”

The Hartzog awards are given annually to recognize the exemplary contributions NPS volunteers make to their park and their community. George B. Hartzog, Jr. served as the Director of the National Park Service and created the Volunteers-In-Parks (VIP) program in 1970. In retirement, he and his wife, Helen, established a fund to support the program and honor the efforts of volunteers. Thousands of employees, volunteers, and partners are committed to ensuring that the National Park System represents America at its best.

The men and women who make up the National Park Service embody the spirit of America—dedicated, creative, and hard-working people who care passionately about preserving the lands and cultures that epitomize our shared American heritage.

Fort Stanwix is one of over 400 parks in the National Park System. To learn more about national parks, visit www.nps.gov. For information about volunteering please contact Bill Sawyer at 315-338-7730. Please visit the park’s web page at www.nps.gov/fost, or follow us on Facebook or Instagram,for additional information about the park and up-to-date news.

