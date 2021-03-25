FULTON – Fulton Block Builders has announced that Pathfinder Bank is again supporting the program’s fundraising efforts.

“Pathfinder Bank supports the community in countless ways,” said Linda Eagan, FBB Administrative Director. “This year’s donation to the Fulton Block Builder (FBB) program is critical in helping us reach the fundraising goal for 2021 of $75K. What’s equally important is the bank inspires it’s employees to be civically engaged- several employees are FBB volunteers.”

Fulton Block Builders is a volunteer grass roots organization dedicated to community revitalization one block at a time. If FBB is successful in raising the full amount the Richard S. Shineman Foundation has committed $150,000 to the Fulton Block Builder program.

Pathfinder Bank has been serving the Central New York Community since 1859. It is both their customer focused approach to providing financial services and their innovative philosophy that have made them who we are today.

Pathfinder Bank’s aim is to provide all the advanced conveniences the national banks have to offer, without the hassles. At Pathfinder Bank, the decision makers are dedicated local people and eager to serve the communities in which they live, work, and play.

“Our success is intertwined with the success of the communities we serve,” said Tom Schneider, Pathfinder Bank President. “For that reason, and because it is the right thing to do, we invest our resources, time, and talents in those communities. We want to serve our local communities for another 150 years; therefore, we must earn the trust of our customers every day. We do that by being ethical, capable, honest, reliable, and responsive. Pathfinder Bank is proud to be the largest corporate sponsor of the highly impactful, community driven Fulton Block Builders program.”

