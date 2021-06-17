CENTRAL SQUARE, NY – This year’s Redhawk senior class was presented with thousands of dollars in scholarships and awards at Paul V. Moore High School’s annual year-end recognition ceremony.

Held outside this year for the first time at the school’s athletic stadium, parents were able to watch their seniors as they were honored for academic, athletic and performing arts achievements.

“Seniors, congratulations, it has been a very tumultuous year with a lot of ups and downs,” Vice Principal Damon Villnave said to the recipients. “Your hard work and dedication are the reasons why you are sitting here tonight.”

The following students were recognized during the ceremony: Christian Abold, Jenna Aragona, Alyssa Bardoun, Brianna Basile, Hannah Boettcher, Nathan Boughton, Joshua Budge, Haylee Caputo, Lauren Carter, Jonathan Clarke, Emily Colledge, Madison Davis, Ethan Davis, Avryel Dingle, Alyssa Doane, Liam Eveleigh, John Fralix, Trevor Francisco, Rianna Garlic, Jennifer Gasser, Braden Godici, Jacob Hatem, Emma Helms, Emma Herrmann, Alyssa Himes, Jillian Howe, Camryn Humphrey, Hope Johnson, Cora Keohane, Kevin Kershner, Taryn Leach, Veronica Logsdon, Makaela Maciariello, Julia Mann, Ryan McAfee, Sarah Metzger, Emma Meyers, Ella Moody, Jenna Moran, Caleb Naum, Erin Neverette, Matthew Newton, Benjamin Ngumbi, Mary Padgett, Shelby Pappas, Josiah Prosser, Elora Race, Emma Reed, Kennedy Rice, Elena Ruzekowicz, Lauren Scheuer, Emily Schlueter, Derek Schumaker, Ian Shaw, Meghan Sonnacchio, Karina Stewart, Michael Sweeting, Sara Syrell, Hannah Sywulski, Jacob Thompson, Jocelyn Thornton, Joshua Trout, Ethan Wells, Clifford West IV, Ethan Westfall, Ayden White, Ella Wolf and Cibrina Young.

