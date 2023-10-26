Phoenix CSD Employees Celebrate Milestones

PHOENIX, NY – Twenty-two Phoenix Central School District employees were recognized during a recent

all-staff day for reaching service milestones this year.

The employees, who combined for more than 425 years of service to the district, each received a pin commemorating their dedication to the PCSD.

“We are incredibly grateful to have such dedicated employees,” said Nicole Covell, PCSD’s Executive Director of Instruction and Personnel. “These folks have shown an unwavering commitment to our students and our school district. Thank you for your ongoing dedication and your last contributions to our Firebird family.”

Employees recognized for 15 years of service were: Juanita Bowersox (bus driver); James CoFrancesco (PE teacher); Adam Crossett (English teacher); Tina Discenza (teaching assistant); Rachel Faulkner (first grade teacher); Katha Halstead (teaching assistant); Cindy Lees (clerical); Sheryl Lovell (bus driver); Donna Parker (senior food service helper); Chris Prenoveau (PE teacher) and Lisa Sykut (reading teacher).

Employees celebrating 20 years of service were Noelle Burdick (reading teacher); John Dalgety (social studies teacher); and Sue Raymond (clerical).

Seven employees were honored for 25 years of service each, including Andrea Kelsey (science teacher); Kevin Doll (technology teacher); Michael Harter (technology teacher); Sue Ellen Lucas (teaching assistant); Nancy Mastine (English teacher); Jean Smith (clerical); and August Smith (bus driver).

Longtime district employee Michelle Rudy was recognized for 30 years of service in clerical.

