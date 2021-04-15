PHOENIX, NY – For the 11th year in a row, the Phoenix Central School District’s music program earned national recognition as one of the Best Communities for Music Education.

The designation is given annually by the National Association of Music Merchants Foundation to school districts that embrace music education. It takes into account the efforts by teachers, administrators, parents, students and community leaders who have made music part of the curriculum.

The Phoenix Central School District was one of 686 districts to earn the distinction for 2021.

“Even in the middle of a pandemic, our music program continues to shine,” said PCSD Superintendent of Schools Christopher Byrne. “Congratulations to our music department, our students and our entire community! This honor is well-deserved and a testament to our Firebird community and their commitment to music education.”

