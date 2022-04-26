PHOENIX, NY – The rich music tradition in the Phoenix Central School District continues to be recognized on a national level, and this year marks the 12th consecutive in which the district was named one of the “Best Communities for Music Education.”

The designation is given annually by the National Association of Music Merchants Foundation to school districts that embrace music education. It takes into account the efforts by teachers, administrators, parents, students and community leaders who have made music part of the curriculum. This year’s honorees were further recognized for their resilience and commitment to music education amid the pandemic.

“If there was one common theme to be taken from all submissions, it’s that schools and districts found ways to sustain music education and student engagement in even the most challenging of circumstances,” said Christopher Johnson of the Music Research Institute at the University of Kansas.

That resiliency in the Phoenix Central School District was evident as it was chosen as one of 728 districts to earn the distinction for 2022.

“Even in the middle of a pandemic, our music program continues to shine,” said PCSD Superintendent of Schools, Christopher Byrne. “Congratulations to our music department, our students and our entire community! This honor is well-deserved and a testament to our Firebird community and their commitment to music education.”

