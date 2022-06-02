Phoenix Student Musicians Inducted Into Tri-M

PHOENIX, NY – Ten John C. Birdlebough High School seniors were recently inducted into the Tri-M music honor society for their scholastic achievements and musical talents.

During an induction ceremony held in the school auditorium, the inductees were lauded for their accomplishments and dedication to their craft. According to music teacher and Tri-M advisor Liza Grethel, the inductees met the conditions and high expectations that are required for membership in the organization.

“Phoenix’s chapter of Tri-M strives to honor those scholar-musicians who go above and beyond as student-musicians, leaders and servants to the school and community,” Grethel said. “Induction into the Tri-M national honor society for music is a way of honoring our all-around student stars, but perhaps more importantly, a way to honor those students who find the music program to be their true home.”

Phoenix Tri-M chapter president Virginia Bednarski and continuing member Conner Calkins welcomed the new inductees as they took the honor society pledge. The inductees included Alexander Bell, Sarah Andrews, Stephen Beal, Adrianna Breckheimer, Charity Frantz, Dominic Germain, Jonah Hawthorne, Benjamin Hess, Cameron Huntley and Hannah McArthur.

“Congratulations on your induction into the Tri-M music honor society,” Grethel said. “You may take great pride in this achievement, which unites you with thousands of other student members throughout the world. May you wear your Tri-M pin with pride and dignity as you continue to demonstrate the value of music in your life and share your gift with your school and community. Welcome to the Tri-M family.”

