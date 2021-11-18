PHOENIX, NY – John C. Birdlebough High School student musicians made their concert debut recently in the newly renovated auditorium.

Although the auditorium was finished nearly a year ago, the pandemic put a hold on in-person concerts until the mid-November show, and it did not disappoint. The recent performances by the symphonic winds, chamber singers and concert chorus proved to be worth the wait, as the audience was dazzled by a full lineup of songs throughout the evening.

Under the direction of Liza Grethel (band) and Brian Logee (choral), students performed a dozen songs ranging from classic to modern selections. Songs included “Rise of the Firebird,” “A Little Ludwig” and “Circle of Life,” to name a few.

