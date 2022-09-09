Phoenix Students Receive Free School Supplies Through Stuff-A-Bus

PHOENIX, NY – Students in the Phoenix Central School District started out the year with plenty of new school supplies, thanks to the annual Stuff-a-Bus campaign.

The school supply giveaway, a partnership between Phoenix schools and the United Way of Greater Oswego County, provided more than 125 PCSD students with the necessary classroom supplies for the start of school. Items such as folders, backpacks, notebooks, binders, pens and pencils were distributed to the Phoenix families that attended the event.

“We are so grateful to everyone who donated items for the Stuff-a-Bus collection effort,” said PCSD’s Stuff-a-Bus coordinator Marla Leitner. “Thanks to these generous donations, our students have the school supplies they need to be ready to learn each day. Our Firebird family stepped up to the plate once again.”

