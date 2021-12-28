PHOENIX, NY – Sounds of the holiday season filled the Phoenix Central School District throughout the month of December, as students showcased their musical talents during several concerts.

The Emerson J. Dillon Middle School student musicians performed in-person on back-to-back nights in early December, with the high school ensembles wrapping things up with a concert at the JCB auditorium just prior to break. At the elementary level, classes sung holiday tunes that were recorded and uploaded to the school’s music webpage for parents/guardians to enjoy.

Each concert featured a variety of holiday favorites such as “Jingle Bells,” “Deck the Halls,” and “Jolly Old St. Nicholas.”

The Phoenix Central School District music program is consistently one of the best in the country. For the past 11 years, it has been named one of the Best Communities for Music Education by the National Association of Music Merchants Foundation. The designation takes into account the efforts by teachers, administrators, parents, students and community leaders who have made music part of the curriculum.

