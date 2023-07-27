Pratt House Museum Hosts Twelfth Annual Hunter Arms Weekend Aug. 11-12

July 27, 2023 Contributor
File photo 2020. Pratt House Museum in Fulton.

FULTON,NY – Following is a flyer for the Annual Hunter Arms Homecoming Weekend in Fulton.

For information and registration go to: 2023-hunter-arms-brochure-for-web.pdf (pratthousemuseum.org)R

