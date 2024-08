Friday, September 10 will be the Pratt House Museum’s 7th Annual Trash-2-Treasure Yard Sale. It’s happening rain or shine on the front lawn of the Pratt House from 9am to 3pm. The Pratt House is located at 177 South First St., Fulton, NY 13069.

This has been a great “fun”draiser for us. Come visit us for the sale and maybe also tour our beautiful museum.

We sincerely thank you for your participation.

