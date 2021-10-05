Prayer Quilt Ministry Expands To Provide Children’s Clothing

MINETTO, NY – The Minetto United Methodist Church has had a Prayers and Squares Ministry since 2005 that provided prayer quilts and pillows to people dealing with serious illness, medical treatment, and bereavement.

More recently, a new, related ministry has been undertaken. Women of the church and community make clothing for girls and boys living in situations wherever there is great need around the world.

Some of the clothes are made from re-sized used clothing and some are made new from scratch. Over a period of years, hundreds of outfits have been given. Many have been distributed by the United Methodist Committee on Relief, an agency of the church that is renowned for being among the first relief organizations to arrive at the scenes of natural disasters.

In the latest undertaking at Minetto, over 300 garments were made by Gloria Bickel, Pauline Buck, Mary Ann Bullard, Janice Caroccio, Wynnette Dohse, Cindy Mather, Linda McFall, Nancy Prarie, Donna Reed, and Marilyn Stephens.

Visitors are always welcome at Sunday services in person with masks or viewed online from MinettoUMC.org. The building is fully accessible, and the sanctuary is equipped with air cleaners.

A collection shed is available in the parking lot at the back of the church for clothing items that can be recycled. Useable items include: all clothing, shoes, sneakers, purses, blankets, sheets, pillowcases, drapes, and stuffed toys.

The church is located at the corner of State Route 48 and County Route 8, one block south of the Stewarts Shop, midway between Oswego and Fulton, in the village of Minetto. Its physical address for GPS purposes is 2433 County Route 8, Oswego, NY 13126. The mailing address is PO Box 217, Minetto, NY 13115. The phone is 315-343-3465.

