PULASKI, NY – Pulaski CSD today announced an amendment to its policy for Pulaski area school children for serving (breakfast and/or lunch) under the Seamless Summer Option (SSO) of the National School Lunch Program for the 2021-2022 school year, which would allow for all children attending the following schools to be served meals at no charge.

Lura M. Sharp Elementary School, 2 Hinman Road, Pulaski, NY 13142

Pulaski Middle-High School, 4624 Salina Street, Pulaski NY, 13142

