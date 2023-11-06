Pulaski National Guard Airman Receives New Rank, New Responsibilities

LATHAM, NY (11/06/2023)– Major General Ray Shields, the adjutant general for the State of New York, announces the recent promotion of members of the New York Air National Guard’s 174th Attack Wing in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership.

Thomas Anderson from Pulaski, N.Y., and assigned to the wing’s 174th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron received a promotion August 22, 2023 to the rank of master sergeant.

Air National Guard promotions are based on overall performance, attitude, leadership ability, and development potential.

These promotions additionally recognize the best qualified Airmen and attract and retain the highest caliber Citizen Airmen for careers in the New York Air National Guard and the 174th Attack Wing.

The 174th Attack Wing, located in Syracuse, N.Y., operates and supports the MQ-9 Reaper Remotely Piloted Aircraft both locally and globally.

The wing provides qualified Airmen and weapon systems for joint global air, space, and cyberspace operations, in support of homeland defense, and to aid civil authorities at the direction of the governor of New York State.

For more information about the New York Air National Guard, visit www.dmna.ny.gov or www.goang.com.

The New York National Guard (New York State Division of Military and Naval Affairs) is the state’s executive agency responsible to the Governor for managing New York’s Military Forces, which consists of nearly 20,000 members of the New York Army National Guard, the New York Air National Guard, the New York Naval Militia and the New York Guard.

