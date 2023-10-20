Pulaski Students Learn Fire Safety  

PULASKI, NY – Pre-K, kindergarten, and first-grade students at Pulaski’s Lura Sharp Elementary School were recently visited by members of the Ringgold Fire Company to learn about the importance of fire safety.

Members of the Ringgold Fire Company volunteered their time to teach the young students about things such as stop, drop, and roll, what a firefighter looks like in full gear, how to use a smoke detector and more. Students were able to tour a fire truck, as well as look at and learn about gear that firefighters use.

The staff at Lura Sharp would like to thank the men and women of Ringgold Fire Company for volunteering their time to come in and teach the students such important information.

