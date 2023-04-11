PULASKI, NY – Students in Pulaski High School’s Personal and Professional Planning course were recently treated to an informative presentation from SUNY Binghamton’s Jordan Smith.

Smith, a Class of 2011 alumnus at Pulaski, once sat in the same seats as the students he presented to.

“Being able to present at my alma mater was a great experience,” Smith said. “I still have a lot of connections here, and it felt like a full circle moment for me!”

As a Senior Career Counselor at SUNY Binghamton, Jordan provided Pulaski’s students with information about several possible career and higher education avenues they could pursue once they graduate high school.

“Jordan brings so much energy as a presenter and he is always so fun to be around,” said Amy LaDue, the teacher of the course. “I’m grateful that he took time out of his own schedule to come back to his alma mater and share his knowledge with the students. It’s so cool to build friendships with past students and help each other grow. I look forward to working with him more in the future.”

