Rachel’s Challenge Brings Message Of Kindness, Hope To OHS Students

OSWEGO – Oswego High School students recently had an opportunity to learn the story of Rachel Scott, the first victim of the Columbine shootings, and help spread her message of positivity during an inspirational daylong workshop.

The event, Rachel’s Challenge, encouraged students to build relationships and start a chain reaction of kindness throughout the school and beyond. Students and staff spent a day in the gymnasium working together, sharing personal stories, and participating in activities to better understand one another. The goal of the program is to help participants connect emotionally and spread kindness while building a stronger school community.

“We are thrilled to be able to provide this program to our students, our staff and our community,” said OHS Principal Dr. Raina Hinman, who noted that a separate presentation was offered to the public after school hours. “We are always looking at ways to strengthen relationships, spread kindness and create a more welcoming school community. Our students rose to the challenge, and I’m incredibly proud of everyone who participated in this event.”

