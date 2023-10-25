Reading Initiative Pairs Phoenix Varsity Athlete With Elementary Counterparts

PHOENIX, NY – A new reading initiative recently launched in the Phoenix Central School District, as the “Meet the Firebirds” collaboration took flight.

The program unites varsity student-athletes with elementary students throughout the school year. Athletes meet with elementary students in their classrooms, read a book, and answer any questions that the youngest Firebirds may ask. The athletes also promote being active and the importance of physical fitness.

“This program brings our students together as a Firebird family,” said John Jeffries, PCSD’s Director of Health, Physical Education and Athletics. “The younger students are thrilled to be making connections with varsity athletes, and our athletes really enjoy reading and sharing their time with the elementary students.”

