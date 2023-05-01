OSWEGO – A new exhibit will be opening at the Art Association of Oswego (AAO) on Saturday, May 6 with a reception from 7 to 9 p.m.. Two ceramic artists, Maddy Bouchard and Marybeth Sorendo will be displaying their work in the Timothy McHenry Gallery on the second floor of the Arts Center. The reception is free and open to the public.The exhibit is entitled Reclaiming the Right Side Up.

According to AAO board member Bill DeMott, “both multi-talented artists can be found most days in the ceramics studio at the Art Association performing amazing feats with clay, but both artists really take their show on the road as well.”

“Marybeth, who is the studio manager at the AAO, teaches ceramics classes, not only in Oswego but also in Pulaski. Her own ceramic artwork is stunning, both functional and sculptural,” DeMott said. “Maddy has a great web presence and does craft shows across Central NY. Her talent for ceramics is equaled by her ability in painting and jewelry-making.”

The show will be open until June 4. Gallery hours are from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday and Monday, from 9 a.m. until 3:30 Tuesday through Friday, and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m, and during any art classes or theater performances.

The Art Association is housed in the Oswego Arts Center, located on 20 Barbara Donahue Drive in Oswego, directly across from Historic Fort Ontario.

