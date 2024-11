OSWEGO COUNTY- Formerly OCRTA, Oswego County Retired Teachers Association, now known as RENY of Oswego (Retired Educators of NY of Oswego) announces this year’s scholarship winners.

The winners; Ashleigh Anderson of Mexico, Hannah Sywulski of Central Square, Victoria Stoutenger of Fulton, and Maya Upcraft of Oswego, met with local officers, and their parents at the Acropolis for a luncheon in their honor. All applicants are seeking a college degree in Education.

