OSWEGO – The Retired Educators of NY of Oswego (RENY) recently awarded $500 scholarships to four Oswego County students that will be attending college this fall to pursue a degree in education.

The scholarships were awarded at a luncheon for the recipients and their parents.

“We thank the many students that applied for our scholarships and congratulate these young ladies for their achievements. We wish them the best for their futures,” RENY Scholarship Chairperson Darlene Jarvis.

