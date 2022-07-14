RENY Of Oswego Donates To Save The Children Ukraine Fund

July 14, 2022 Contributor
Presenting the check to RENY Vice President Laurel Artz (l) is Treasurer Lynn Grandjean.

OSWEGO – Retired Educators of NY of Oswego (RENY) recently donated $1,000 to the Save the Children Ukraine fund.

