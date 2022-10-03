OSWEGO – Rev. Rick Sivers will return to his Oswego origins to present one performance only of his latest comedy, Monk on the Run, on Friday, October 14, at 7 p.m. at the Minetto United Methodist Church.

Sivers returns as Brother Harmonious (the drunken monk) where it all started over 20 years ago. In this new version of the Brother Harmonious story, Sivers reveals new secrets about life in the monastery as the good Brother attempts to recruit new initiates into life in the Order of Serenity. Come out for the laughter and the hilarious way in which Brother Harmonious tells the story of his life in and out of the monastery.

Tickets are by donation and include a dessert intermission. Call 315-343-3465 to reserve a spot. Proceeds from the performance will go to fund Operation Christmas Child Shoebox Ministry. The Minetto United Methodist Church is located at the intersection of State Route 48 and County Route 8 in Minetto. The church is fully handicapped accessible, and masks are optional.

