OSWEGO – SUNY Oswego’s Family and Friends Weekend will feature an “Inspired by Nature” silent art auction, featuring live music, refreshments, children’s art activities and tours of Rice Creek Field Station.

The event will take place at the field station, 193 Thompson Rd., from 2 to 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, and 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22. The weekend activities at Rice Creek are free and open to the public.

A variety of artistic media and creative interpretations will be represented, with all works fitting the theme “Inspired by Nature.” The auction features works donated by local artists and collectors, and proceeds will support the installation of a commissioned sculpture in the Ruth Sachidanandan Herb Garden by SUNY Oswego art student Kayla Kitchener.

Kitchener’s mosaic work “Harmony” depicts the variety of lifeforms found on the site including mammals, birds, insects and plants, and will be dedicated on Nov. 12.

On Friday, Oct. 21, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Rose & the Amateurs will provide songs from many genres, especially the singer-writer tradition.

On Saturday, Oct. 22, a guided nature walk is available at 11 a.m. with children’s art activities offered from 1 to 4 p.m. in the station’s pavilion. Also on Saturday, Syracuse Irish Session will share the dance music of Ireland presented in a traditional style from 2 to 4 p.m.

Silent art auction bids can be placed in person during the event or by calling 315-312-6677 from 2 to 5 p.m. on Friday, and 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Auction bidding ends at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Please direct inquiries related to these events to [email protected] or 315-312-6678.

For more information about SUNY Oswego’s Family and Friends Weekend, Oct. 21 to 23, visit oswego.edu/orientation/family-and-friends-weekend.

