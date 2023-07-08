OSWEGO, NY – Road2RecoveryCNY will be hosting their 2023 Golf Event on September 17 at Stone Creek Golf Club in Oswego. The charity promises a day of golfing fun, while helping individuals in the CNY community who suffer from opioid addiction to obtain life-changing long-term treatment.

“The opioid epidemic in our area ultimately affects everyone, whether directly or indirectly,” explains Road2RecoveryCNY Event Coordinator Kathy Vandermark. “Our Golf Event fundraiser will be a great opportunity to help save lives in Central New York while enjoying 18 holes of golf, plus on-course games and extras. We can’t wait to see our CNY friends and neighbors out on the course to benefit this important cause.”

Road2RecoveryCNY’s 2023 Golf Event will be held at Stone Creek Golf Club, 229 State Route 104A in Oswego, on Sunday, September 17. Check-in starts at 12:00 p.m., with tee off at 1:00. The cost is $400.00 per four-person team and includes 18 holes of Captain & Crew golf, a cart, and a BBQ chicken dinner. Optional on-course games & extras include Bag of Tricks, Putting Contest, Skins Game, Buy a Mulligan, Raffles, and a $10,000.00 Hole in One game.

For reservations, visit www.road2recoverycny.com/golf. For more information or questions, contact Kathy at (315) 591-4644 or [email protected]

Road2RecoveryCNY

Road2RecoveryCNY is a 100% volunteer,100% donation-based local nonprofit dedicated to supporting young adults addicted to opiates in Central New York who do not have the money or insurance for long-term treatment. Currently, it costs about $23,000 to fund long-term treatment for just one recipient. The organization helps fund long-term treatment based on a physical, emotional, and spiritual solution, leading to a lifetime path of recovery and freedom from addiction. Long-term treatment includes 90 days of inpatient treatment, followed by 90 days of sober living and coaching. So far, they have helped 31 people. Central New York counties served include Cayuga, Cortland, Herkimer, Madison, Oneida, Onondaga, Oswego, and Tompkins. For more information, or to make a donation, go to www.road2recoverycny.com or their Facebook page.

