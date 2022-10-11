FULTON – Representatives from Oswego County Opportunities Services to Aid Families program (SAF) set up a purple flag display at Cayuga Community College Fulton Campus.

In recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Cayuga Community College has partnered with SAF to host the purple flag display to raise awareness of domestic violence in Oswego County.

The purple flags symbolize and honor the more than 500 survivors of domestic violence that SAF provided services to in 2022. The display is one of the many activities and events that SAF will be doing throughout October to raise awareness of domestic violence in Oswego County. For more information on SAF and its efforts to end domestic violence in Oswego County contact their office at 315-342-1544. The SAF Crisis Hotline is (315) 342-1600.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related