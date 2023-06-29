SANDY CREEK, NY – To celebrate the end of the school year and reward students for all their hard work, Sandy Creek Elementary School faculty and staff held an outdoor fun day during the last week of school.

Students were treated to games and activities of all kinds, from kickball and dodgeball to a temporary tattoo station, and even an ice cream truck. Laughter could be heard across the entire school grounds, as students enjoyed the summer fun. It was truly a fitting end to another wonderful school year.

“This continues to be one of my favorite events of the school year,” Principal Tim Filiatrault said. “These kids work so hard throughout the year, and they have more than earned a day like this.”

