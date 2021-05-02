Scriba Couple To Celebrate 50th Wedding Anniversary

May 2, 2021 Submitted article
John and Jean Martin

SCRIBA, NY – John and Jean Martin of Scriba, New York, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on May 8.

John is retired from Alcan Aluminum. They have two children, John & Helen and three grandchildren Logan, Johnny, and Bella.

