Seniors To Receive Produce Box At Oswego County Senior Fair

OSWEGO – Those attending the upcoming Oswego County Senior Fair will receive a box filled with fresh produce, while supplies last. Boxes will be available on a first come first served basis and will be loaded into the vehicles as guests exit the fair.

The Oswego County Senior Fair will be held September 9 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Oswego Speedway, 300 East Albany Street in Oswego.

Those wishing to attend will enter at the Oswego Speedway’s Kartway entrance on City Line Road. The Senior Fair will be a totally drive though event and is free to attend. For more information contact Leanna Cleveland at 315-592-0827, via email at [email protected], or visit oco.org.

