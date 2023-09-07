September 29 Movie Night At The United Baptist Church Of Scriba!

SCRIBA, NY – The United Baptist Church of Scriba will be showing the motion picture “God’s Not Dead” on Friday Sept 29 @ 6:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. There is no admission charge.

When an atheist Philosophy professor (Kevin Sorbo) plans to forego “dusty arguments” in his class, he insists the new students declare that “God is dead.” Unable to do this, Josh (Shane Harper) is challenged to defend his faith and prove to the class that God’s Not Dead. Against all odds, Josh stands up for his faith and takes on the challenge.

Come and enjoy this special presentation. Bring a friend or two!

The Church will provide free snacks such as popcorn, baked goods and fudge.

They are located in Scriba right next door to Dahl’s Diner. The address is 5111 State Route 104E, Oswego NY 13126. If anyone has any questions, please call the church at 343-8542 and someone will get back to them.

