CENTRAL NEW YORK – September is Library Card Sign-Up Month, a time when North Country libraries join the American Library Association (ALA) and libraries nationwide to remind parents, caregivers and students that signing up for a library card is the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning.

Through access to technology, media resources and educational programs, a library card gives students the tools to succeed in the classroom and provides people of all ages opportunities to pursue their dreams and passions.

Libraries offer everything from early literacy programs to GED classes, helping transform lives and communities through education. At North Country libraries, you’ll find a wide variety of educational resources and activities, including books, media, and self-paced online classes on everything from Microsoft Excel to the mandolin.

“Your library card starts a lifelong journey filled with entertainment, information and fun,” said Roswell P. Flower Memorial Library Director Yvonne Reff.

To sign up for a library card or to learn more about the library’s resources and programs, please visit your library’s website or www.ncls.org.

Since 1987, Library Card Sign-up Month has been held each September to mark the beginning of the school year. During the month, the ALA and libraries work together in a national effort to ensure every child signs up for their own library card.

The North Country Library System is a support organization that delivers services to the 65 public libraries located in Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego, and St. Lawrence counties. Through shared library services, cooperative purchasing, coordinated literacy campaigns, and training, NCLS maximizes sharing, creativity, and innovation to help improve the lives of North Country residents at home, at work, at school, and at play.

For more information, visit web.ncls.org.

