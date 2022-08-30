September Programming At Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center Announced

OSWEGO COUNTY – On Sunday, September 11 at 10 a.m. the Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center will be hosting an open house for nature lovers of all ages.

The Paul and Theresa Schoeck Education Building will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. where educators will have crafts, activities, and games set up for attendees to enjoy during the day to learn about nature and the facility.

Guests will also be able to take a walk around the Nature Museum and learn all about New York state wildlife and plants from the various displays. At 2 p.m., educators will be leading a guided program for all those who wish to attend.

On Saturday, September 17 at 10 am., educators at the Center will be leading an Autumnal Equinox Hike. They will discuss how this event happens and what can be expected in nature during this season, like shorter days, temperatures dropping or wildlife preparing for winter by stocking food. Educators will then lead the group on a guided hike through the woods to look for signs of fall.

These programs are designed for families and youth aged 3-18, but nature explorers of all ages are welcome! All youth must be accompanied by an adult. The fee for these programs is only $4 per person, or $12 for a family. Children under the age of three are free! Preregistration is requested. For more information and to register, visit http://thatscooperativeextension.org/events.

The Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center is located at 748 State Route 183 in eastern Oswego County, between Routes 13 and 69 near Williamstown.

More information about the Amboy 4-H Environmental Educational Center and its programming, can be found at http://thatscooperativeextension.org/amboy-4-h-environmental-education-center, or by calling the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County 4-H Office at 315 963 7286.

Cornell Cooperative Extension is an employer and educator recognized for valuing AA/EEO, Protected Veterans, and Individuals with Disabilities, and provides equal program and employment opportunities. Please contact the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County office if you have any special needs.

