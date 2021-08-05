AUBURN, NY- The Seward House Museum announced that Dorothy Wickenden, Executive Editor of The New Yorker and best-selling author, will take the stage as the guest speaker for the Seward House Museum’s 2021 Elsa Soderberg Distinguished Speaker Series on Saturday, September 18.

Wickenden’s latest book is The Agitators, three women who fought for abolition and women’s rights. United by roots in Auburn, the friendship between Harriet Tubman, Martha Coffin Wright, and Frances Seward led them together to “agitate” for independence and self-determination. The Agitator’s expertly weaves together the stories of these co-conspirators and intimate friends, while also exploring how these three extraordinary women changed history and advanced the cause of equality.

The Elsa Soderberg Distinguished Speaker Series began in 2012 as a fundraiser to honor the legacy of William H. Seward, Secretary of State for President Lincoln, by bringing national public figures to speak about politics, history, and the importance of cultural sites.

Wickenden will be the sixth guest speaker hosted by the Seward House Museum. The inaugural event took place in 2012 with Pulitzer Prize-winning biographer, historian, and political commentator Doris Kearns Goodwin. Since the inaugural event, the Seward House Museum has also hosted award-winning author and journalist Cokie Roberts, political satirist Mark Russell, and Director Emeritus of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History Brent Glass. Most recently, they hosted best-selling author and Chief Legal Analyst of ABC News, Dan Abrams.

Tickets for this year’s event go on sale on August 16 and will be available at sewardhouse.org or by calling 315-252-1283.

