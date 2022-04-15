OSWEGO – Christopher Community, Inc. has announced the appointment of Jim Sheeley as Director of Facilities and Construction, and Jason Owens as IT Manager.



“We are very pleased to welcome both Jim and Jason to Christopher Community,” said CEO/President Justin Rudgick. “Their previous management experience and skillsets will provide great value to our team and we look forward to their leadership and expertise.”

Jim Sheeley, Director of Facilities and Construction

Jim Sheeley joins Christopher Community as Director of Facilities and Construction after working previously in similar positions at the Pulaski Central School District and Hannibal Central School District. He also worked for several years in building maintenance at CITI BOCES.

Sheeley holds an AAS in School Facilities Management from Mohawk Valley Community College and is a Certified Director of Facilities with the New York State School Facilities Association.

A life-long resident of Pulaski, and graduate of Pulaski Academy and Central School, Sheeley and his wife of 28 years, Lisa, have four children.

His hobbies include hunting, fishing, and kayaking with his family.

“Joining Christopher Community is a wonderful new challenge. It is an honor to help provide safe, inviting, and affordable housing to the upstate community,” Sheeley said.

Jason Owens, IT Manager

Jason Owens was recently hired as IT Manager with Christopher Community. He worked previously for the past 24 years at Regal Cinemas, where he oversaw the operation of their movie theaters across the Central New York area.

Owens’ computer/IT experience in that position, however, as well as his AAS degree in Computer Information, and concentration in networking, prompted the career change to his position at Christopher Community.

In recent years, Owens has grown his IT skills through numerous online courses in computer hardware, graphic design, and networking through Skillsoft. He also obtained his A+ Certification.

Owens, who lives in Liverpool with his wife and two young children, enjoys spending time with his family, photography, camping, hiking, kayaking, going to the movies and playing volleyball and basketball. He also enjoys tinkering with new technology and entertainment equipment.

“I am so excited for the opportunity with Christopher Community and doing work that I love for a company and mission I can really get behind,” Owens said. “Since joining the IT team, I have loved working with such incredible people. I look forward to the new challenges that we tackle as this company continues to grow for years to come.”

About Christopher Community

Established in 1971, Christopher Community currently manages over 3,000 units and more than 100 buildings, as well as administers Onondaga County’s Rental Assistance Program which serves over 1,200 households. Christopher Community, Inc. develops and operates safe, affordable housing for low- and moderate-income individuals and families in a way that respects their dignity, and fosters their independence, while enhancing the character of the neighborhood in which they live. The non-profit organization serves communities across New York State including: Syracuse, Rochester, Buffalo, Utica, Watertown, Oswego, Cortland, Elmira, and Canandaigua, amongst others.

