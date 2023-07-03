Sheet Metal Workers Recruit Apprentices

SYRACUSE, NY – The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee (JATC) for Sheet Metal Workers, Local Union #58, will conduct a recruitment from August 1, 2023 through July 3, 2024 for five Sheet Metal Worker apprentices, the New York State Department of Labor announced today.

Please note the five openings listed for Sheet Metal Worker apprentices represent the total number for four recruitment regions – the Central, Mohawk Valley, North Country, and Southern Tier regions of the state.

Applications are available and can be completed online at www.smw58.org. If a computer is not available, applicants can visit their local library or local New York State Department of Labor Career Center, if currently open for business (see: dol.ny.gov/career-centers). All applications must be received no later than July 3, 2024.

The Committee requires that applicants:

Must be at least 18 years old.

Must have a high school diploma or a high school equivalency diploma (such as TASC or GED), including at least one year of Algebra, Math I, or high school Regents Math.

Must attest in writing that they are physically able to perform the work of a Sheet Metal Worker, which may include: Working from ladders and heights. Lifting heavy materials (up to 75 pounds). Standing for long periods of time. Working in confined spaces. Working outdoors in all kinds of weather conditions. Possible exposure to loud noises. Wearing respirators, hard hats, and safety glasses, as required.



For further information, applicants should contact Sheet Metal Workers, Local Union #58 at (315) 472-4411. Additional job search assistance can be obtained at your local New York State Department of Labor Career Center (see: dol.ny.gov/career-centers).

Apprentice programs registered with the Department of Labor must meet standards established by the Commissioner. Under state law, sponsors of programs cannot discriminate against applicants because of race, creed, color, national origin, age, sex, disability, or marital status. Women and minorities are encouraged to submit applications for apprenticeship programs. Sponsors of programs are required to adopt affirmative action plans for the recruitment of women and minorities.

