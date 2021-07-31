Special Village Of Pulaski Board Meeting Scheduled For August 2

PULASKI, NY – The Village of Pulaski Board of Trustees will have a special village board meeting at 12:30 p.m., Monday, August 2 at the Snow Memorial Building.
