NEW HAVEN, NY – The second annual fun educational and informational, awareness and safety event with chicken barbecue dinners and raffles, hosted by the Mexico Trail Riders Snowmobile Club and the Leather Stocking Club is scheduled for Saturday June 11 at the Leatherstocking Club, 4628 State Route 104 in New Haven, New York.

Learn about sports clubs in Oswego County. Chicken dinners will be available starting at 10 a.m. until gone with presale tickets available. Dinners are $12 and include two sides (choice of macaroni salad, salt potatoes, and baked beans.)

Raffles will be available until 2 p.m. and include great prizes donated by local businesses and volunteers. Bring the family; there’s a bounce house for the kids as well as other entertainment.

Multiple local clubs will have booths, including Oswego County Trappers, Beef Producers, National Wild Turkey Federation, McFee Ambulance, NYS Snowmobile Association, Oswego County ATV club, and more. This is a free family event. The Mexico Trail Riders will have their event trailer there and a Groomer will be on display.

The Mexico Trail Riders Club is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. All donations are tax-deductible. To purchase chicken dinners tickets or donate to the raffles, please contact Missy Krackehl @ 315-593-5297 or Amber Masuicca @ 315-806-0768.

