SYRACUSE, NY – SRC, Inc. is pleased to announce their 2023 CNY STEM Scholars and will recognize them at the 2023 Workforce Development Awards Breakfast, hosted by MACNY, The Manufacturers Association and Partners for Education & Business, Inc. (PEB) at Le Moyne College on June 15.

Four $20,000 scholarships ($5,000 per student/per year for four years) were awarded to local high school graduating seniors, which includes a paid internship at SRC for each recipient after their sophomore and/or junior years of college. SRC’s 2023 CNY STEM Scholars are:

Craig Arquiett – a senior at Hamilton Central High School. He will enroll at Colgate University in the fall to pursue a degree in Computer Science.

Anthony DeStevens – a senior at Oswego High School. He will be attending SUNY Oswego in the fall to study Computer Science and Electrical Engineering.

Taha Hayali – a senior at Syracuse Academy of Science Charter High School. He will enroll at University at Buffalo in the fall to pursue a degree in Computer Science.

Emily Santillanes – a senior at Liverpool High School. She will be attending Rochester Institute of Technology in the fall to study Computer Science.

“At SRC, we believe that STEM education is vital to the future of our country,” said Kevin Hair, President and CEO of SRC. “By supporting students pursuing degrees in STEM right here in CNY, we are filling the pipeline to remain successful in executing our mission of helping to keep America and our allies safe and strong.”

The CNY STEM Scholars Program was developed by SRC in conjunction with the CNY STEM Hub to support Central New York students entering college that plan to pursue a degree in the fields of science, technology, engineering, or mathematics (STEM). In addition to the financial support, CNY STEM Scholars will gain valuable work experience through their internships. PEB, an affiliate of MACNY, The Manufacturers Association, administers the program.

To learn more about the CNY STEM Scholars program and the other companies and recipients involved please visit: http://www.cnystem.com/

View this press release in your web browser here: https://www.srcinc.com/news-and-events/press/2023/20230615-stem-scholarships-announced.html

About SRC

SRC, Inc. (@SRCDefense), a not-for-profit research and development company, combines information, science, technology and ingenuity to solve “impossible” problems in the areas of defense, environment and intelligence. Across a family of companies, SRC applies bright minds, fresh thinking and relentless determination to deliver innovative products and services that are redefining possible® for the challenges faced by America and its allies.

Since 1957, SRC’s commitment to the customer and the best solution – not the bottom line – has remained a core value that guides its efforts. This passion for quality carries through to the technologies the company invents and manufactures, the laboratories and facilities it builds, the people they hire, and communities where they work. Today, nearly 1,400 engineers, scientists and professionals work together at SRC to protect people, the environment and our way of life.

