STERLING, NY – Below are events to be held at the Sterling Nature Center this summer.

The Sterling Nature Center is located in northern Cayuga County on Jensvold Road, one mile north of the Sterling Renaissance Festival. For more information, email [email protected], or find us on Facebook and at www.cayugacounty.us or call the center at 315-947-6143.

Water Chestnut Pull

Thursday, July 22 at 9am

Water chestnut is an invasive non-native aquatic plant that can quickly clog rivers and streams pushing out native plants while hindering native wildlife and recreational use of the waterways. Join us in helping to remove the water chestnut from Sterling Creek while enjoying some time paddling through the cattail lined stream and enjoying wildlife like great blue herons, painted turtles, marsh wrens and maybe even a river otter. We will launch from the Nature Center’s canoe launch on Farden Rd at 9am.

Pond Life

Friday July 23 at 1pm

Saturday July 24 at 1pm

Come and explore the wildlife of Dragonfly Pond and discover what lives above and below the water. Dragonfly nymphs, water scorpions, raccoon tracks, leopard frogs and red-winged blackbird nest might be a few of the things we find at Dragonfly Pond.

Herpetology: Reptiles & Amphibians

Friday August 13, 1pm

Saturday August 14, 1pm

Snakes, turtles, frogs, toads and salamanders will be the topic for exploration. Join Naturalist Jim D’Angelo and help search for these sometimes creepy-critters and learn the truth about their beneficial behavior in our ecosystem. The program is ideal for kids with a parent as well as anyone with an interest in herpetology, the study of reptiles and amphibians.

Friends Annual Pork Roast

Sunday August 15

Noon to 4pm or ‘til-gone

Mark your calendar and bring your appetite for our annual summer fundraiser!!! The Friends of Sterling Nature Center’s annual Pork Roast at the Sterling Nature Center will take place on Sunday, August 15 Noon ‘til 4:00 pm. Menu: Roast Pork, salt potatoes, baked beans, coleslaw, applesauce, beverage and dessert!!! Take-out available, Pre-sale tickets go on sale August 1, $11 Adult & $6 child; day of event $12 adult & $6 child.

Owl Prowl

Friday August 20, 7pm

Saturday August 21, 7pm

Discover how owls rule the night while we explore owl adaptations, hunting skills, where they roost and how to find them. The program will start with a discussion inside, followed by a night hike in search of Eastern Screech Owls. Group size is limited and preregistration is required by emailing [email protected] a confirmation email will be sent to you.

Wandering Naturalist

Sunday August 22, 10am

Exploration, Discovery, Learning, Inspiration and Tranquility await you in nature, come take a hike to observe, reflect and connect with the flora and fauna of the Sterling Nature Center. We will meander along the trails in search of the wonders that may be found if we only take the time to slow down and observe. Photography, journaling or just being intentionally curious about the natural world around us will be encouraged. There may be times we just stop to wait, look and listen for the wildlife around or to observe patterns in their behavior.

Submitted by Jim D’Angelo, Nature Center Director

