Students shine at The Blitz, inaugural CiTi Arts-in-Ed event

OSWEGO – Three Oswego County districts brought their student artists together via CiTi Arts-in-Education for The Blitz, a friendly art competition that allowed creative expression and for participants to use many mediums throughout the day.

Hannibal Central School District hosted the inaugural Blitz event which featured student-artists from their district, the Central Square School District and the Mexico Academy & Central School District. Students were put into teams with other students from the same district and completed different artworks throughout the event, which had four total rounds.

“This was a first ever event, so we didn’t know what to expect and the kids certainly stepped up,” said Will Jones, Arts-in-Education Coordinator. “The things they created, and their use of the materials were so much more creative than anything we could’ve imagined.”

Up first, students created mascots out of recycled materials, created historical monuments using the same materials and then had team members pose as models with props. Finally, teams were split up into grade levels to allow collaboration between districts and the students played Pictionary.

Jones noted he took the most joy in watching students transform throughout the day. Several students who might consider themselves introverts, he said, and when placed in a leadership role it was plain to see their confidence grow. Some students who wouldn’t speak up at the beginning of the event were making decisions, assigning roles and encouraging teammates, Jones added.

The Blitz is planned to be a yearly event with the eventual hope that someday all Center for Instruction, Technology & Innovation component districts participate. Jones said next year two additional districts would be invited for a total of five districts.

The CiTi Arts-in-Education service is a highly effective way in which school districts in New York State can provide arts-in-education enrichment programming while earning BOCES aid. This service is designed to provide resources and incentives for schools to integrate the arts throughout all the NYS Standards areas.

The annual Gala for the Arts will take place Tuesday, June 18 at the Everson in Syracuse for a night of celebrations in music, art and dance while honoring educators and students who empower their communities through the arts.

