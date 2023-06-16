SUNY Canton Announces Spring 2023 President’s List

CANTON, NY – SUNY Canton President Zvi Szafran recognizes students for earning a spot on the spring 2023 President’s List.

“Congratulations to all the exceptional SUNY Canton students who have earned a well-deserved spot on the President’s List for the Spring 2023 Semester,” Szafran said. “Your remarkable achievement is a testament to your dedication, perseverance and outstanding academic abilities. I take immense pride in witnessing your success and seeing you excel in such a highly competitive academic environment. I hope this accomplishment serves as a stepping stone towards even greater achievements in your future endeavors.”

To earn a spot on the President’s List, full-time students must earn a 3.75 or greater GPA during a single semester. A complete list of all honor students runs on www.canton.edu.

Nathaniel O. Klinger, a SUNY Canton Mechanical Engineering Technology major from Cato, NY (13033).

Lailah T. Emad, a SUNY Canton Criminal Investigation major from Cleveland, NY (13042).

Lane Phillips, a SUNY Canton Homeland Security major from Fulton, NY (13069).

Sarah P. Balcom, a SUNY Canton Physical Therapist Assistant major from Lacona, NY (13083).

Lani Schmidt, a SUNY Canton Emergency Management major from Lacona, NY (13083).

Gavin Neuland, a SUNY Canton Sports Management major from Oswego, NY (13126).

Dallas K. Voss, a SUNY Canton Health Care Management major from Oswego, NY (13126).

Bailey R. Nadeau, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Parish, NY (13131).

Natalie A. Brown, a SUNY Canton Criminal Investigation major from Phoenix, NY (13135).

Cecelia-Jay M. Barney, a SUNY Canton Criminal Justice major from Pulaski, NY (13142).

Forest Hall, a SUNY Canton Mechanical Engineering Technology major from Pulaski, NY (13142).

Marley Yerdon, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Redfield, NY (13437).

Houston J. Gonzalez, a SUNY Canton Law Enforcement Leadership major from Richland, NY (13144).

