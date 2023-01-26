CORTLAND, NY – A total of 720 SUNY Cortland students earned President’s List honors for the Fall 2022 semester. To qualify for the President’s List, students must earn a grade of A- or better in each of their classes while carrying a course load of 12 hours or more.

Julia Brown of Fulton (13069)

Bryce Carroll of Fulton (13069)

Lindsay McCraith of Fulton (13069)

Cierra Stone of Oswego (13126)

Ryan Watrous of Hastings (13076)

Ronde Wood of Fulton (13069)

SUNY CORTLAND:

SUNY Cortland is one of New York’s top public universities, offering a high-value education spanning 68 undergraduate majors in diverse fields that include education, business economics, exercise science, sport management and biological sciences. This mid-sized institution, located in the geographic heart of New York state, provides a high quality of student life, outstanding faculty and extensive out-of-classroom educational experiences. Since 1868, it has offered students the education they need to turn their dreams into careers. Learn more at Cortland.edu.

