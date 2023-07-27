SUNY Cortland Announces Its Spring 2023 Dean’s List

CORTLAND, NY – More than 2,300 students earned recognition for academic excellence on the SUNY Cortland Dean’s List for the Spring 2023 semester. The Dean’s List is the highest ranking for undergraduate students in their respective academic areas of the university. Students must earn a minimum 3.3 grade point average for the semester to make the list.

Ayden Buckley of Mexico, NY (Inclusive Education Childhood)

Bryce Carroll of Fulton, NY (Sport Management)

Sophia Greene of Oswego, NY (Business Economics)

Kirstyn Hastings of Central Square, NY (Fitness Development)

Alaina Hathway of Lacona, NY (Exercise Science)

Grace Hunt of Central Square, NY (Speech & Hearing Science)

Hayley Hunter of Pulaski, NY (Sport Management)

Ashley Jackson of Fulton, NY (Political Science)

Lindsay McCraith of Fulton, NY (Inclusive Education Childhood)

Jordan Pone of Constantia, NY (Physical Educ Major K-12)

Clare Reynolds of Pulaski, NY (Exercise Science)

Emily Smith of Fulton, NY (Childhood Early Childhd Ed B-6)

Nicole Tulowiecki of Pennellville, NY (Sport Management)

Caroline Wilkinson of Cato, NY (Childhood Early Childhd Ed B-6)

Ronde Wood of Fulton, NY (New Communication Media)

Each of SUNY Cortland’s three schools publishes its own Dean’s List. They are the School of Arts and Sciences, the School of Professional Studies and the School of Education.

SUNY Cortland is one of New York’s top public universities, offering a high-value education spanning 68 undergraduate majors in diverse fields that include education, business economics, exercise science, sport management and biological sciences. This mid-sized institution, located in the geographic heart of New York state, provides a high quality of student life, outstanding faculty and extensive out-of-classroom educational experiences. Since 1868, it has offered students the education they need to turn their dreams into careers. Learn more at Cortland.edu.

