CORTLAND, NY – A total of 696 SUNY Cortland students earned President’s List honors for the Spring 2023 semester. To qualify for the President’s List, students must earn a grade of A- or better in each of their classes while carrying a course load of 12 hours or more.

Bryce Carroll of Fulton, NY (Sport Management)

Sophia Greene of Oswego, NY (Business Economics)

Grace Hunt of Central Square, NY (Speech & Hearing Science)

Lindsay McCraith of Fulton, NY (Inclusive Education Childhood)

Ronde Wood of Fulton, NY (New Communication Media)

SUNY Cortland is one of New York’s top public universities, offering a high-value education spanning 68 undergraduate majors in diverse fields that include education, business economics, exercise science, sport management and biological sciences. This mid-sized institution, located in the geographic heart of New York state, provides a high quality of student life, outstanding faculty and extensive out-of-classroom educational experiences. Since 1868, it has offered students the education they need to turn their dreams into careers. Learn more at Cortland.edu.

